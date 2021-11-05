Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 05 November 2021
09:26 AM | 5 Nov, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 05, 2021 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|169.8
|171.3
|Euro
|EUR
|195
|197
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|230.5
|233
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|47
|47.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|44.5
|45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|125
|126.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.75
|388.50
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|135.5
|137
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.75
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.45
|23.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.7
|16.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.7
|484.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.45
|36.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.45
|97.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.7
|394.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|123
|124.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.5
|18.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.9
|160.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:26 AM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan logs 515 new Covid infections, 11 deaths in past 24 hours09:23 AM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Govt increases petrol prices to record high of Rs145.8209:03 AM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 November 202108:43 AM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Nepra approves winter incentive package for power consumers11:25 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
Aamir Liaquat's wife changes last name on Instagram amid divorce rumours
09:30 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
- Vicky Kaushal stuns Katrina Kaif with a sweet romantic ‘proposal’01:59 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
- Meera trolled for wearing bold dress at IPPA awards04:22 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
- WATCH: Faysal Quraishi’s car meets with an accident in Dubai11:51 AM | 4 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021