Pakistan condemns Israel’s latest move to turn Occupied West Bank areas into state property

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the latest attempt by the Israeli occupying power to convert areas of the Occupied West Bank into so-called state property, and to expand illegal settlement activities.

Such steps are in clear violation of international law as well as relevant United Nations Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, and must be rejected by the international community, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The occupying power’s continued disregard for the international law and its provocative actions undermine the prospects for a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the region.

Pakistan calls on the international community to take concrete measures to end Israeli impunity, and ensure respect for international law.

Pakistan reaffirms full support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and for the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.