Aleezae Shabbir Khan Secures Triple Gold Medals at Punjab University

LAHORE – Aleezae Shabbir Khan achieved excellent academic milestone by winning three Gold Medals at the 135th Annual Convocation of University of the Punjab. The awards were conferred in recognition of her first position in BS Communication Studies.

During the ceremony, presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Aleezae was presented with the University Gold Medal, the Hamid Nizami Gold Medal, and the Miskeen Hijazi Gold Medal for her outstanding academic performance.

Aleezae Shabbir Khan is the daughter of Dr. Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Assistant Professor in the Department of Political Science and Director of the Centre for Civility and Integrity Development (CCID). The family has a long-standing record of academic excellence. Thirty-five years ago, Dr. Shabbir Ahmad Khan himself earned distinction in M.A. Political Science and was awarded the University Gold Medal and the First Ibn-e-Khaldun Medal.

Adding to this legacy, Aleezae’s brother, Ameer Hamza Khan, had earlier demonstrated exceptional academic achievement by securing A+ grades in all ten subjects in the O-Level examinations conducted by the University of Cambridge. The achievements of the Khan family shows strong tradition of educational excellence.

A large number of students, faculty members, parents, and distinguished guests attended the convocation ceremony.