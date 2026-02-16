New sugar prices announced for Ramadan 2026 [Check per Kg Rate]

KARACHI – The commissioner of Karachi has announced new prices for sugar for the holy month of Ramadan 2026 to provide relief to masses.

Authorities said the new rates will come into effect immediately. The wholesale price has been fixed at Rs138 per kilogramme while it will be available for Rs141 in retail market.

It noted that sugar prices vary across different cities, with some areas having more reasonable rates while others are higher.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Peshawar on February 18 to sight the Ramadan 1447AH crescent, with zonal committees convening simultaneously across the country.

Chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, the meeting will decide whether Ramadan begins on February 19 or 20.

The moon is expected to be born on February 17 but is unlikely to be visible that day. Scientific forecasts suggest clear visibility on February 18, making February 19 the likely first day of Ramadan in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has indicated a fair chance of sighting, with mostly clear or partly cloudy weather expected.