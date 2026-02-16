Latest

100 Prize Bond 16 February 2026 Draw Results – Check Winners

By News Desk
12:36 pm | Feb 16, 2026
KARACHI – National Savings Centre is alive with excitement as 53rd Rs100 prize bond draw gets underway. Today could be your chance to win, whether it’s the grand prize of Rs700,000, one of Rs200,000 second prizes, or a third prize of Rs1,000, luck might just be on your side.

National Savings Centre in Karachi is set to hold 53rd Rs100 prize bond draw today, 16 February 2026, starting at 10:00 am. The draw will be public, and suspense will kick off as the top prize winner is revealed first. Later, the complete list of winners will be announced, so everyone’s fingers will be crossed.

Rs100 Prize Bond Winners

Prize Winners
1st Prize To Be Announced
2nd Prize To Be Announced

Prize Bond Winning Amount

  • 1st Prize: Rs700,000

  • 3 Second Prizes: Rs200,000 each

  • Third Prizes: Rs1,000 each

Prize Bond Schedule 2026

Day/Date Rs. 1,500/- Rs. 750/- Rs. 200/- Rs. 100/-
15-01-2026 (Thursday) Peshawar
16-02-2026 (Monday) Lahore Karachi
16-03-2026 (Monday) Faisalabad
15-04-2026 (Wednesday) Quetta
15-05-2026 (Friday) Sialkot Hyderabad
15-06-2026 (Monday) Karachi
15-07-2026 (Wednesday) Lahore
17-08-2026 (Monday) Faisalabad Multan
15-09-2026 (Tuesday) Muzaffarabad
15-10-2026 (Thursday) Rawalpindi
16-11-2026 (Monday) Hyderabad Faisalabad
15-12-2026 (Tuesday) Peshawar

