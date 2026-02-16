100 Prize Bond 16 February 2026 Draw Results – Check Winners

KARACHI – National Savings Centre is alive with excitement as 53rd Rs100 prize bond draw gets underway. Today could be your chance to win, whether it’s the grand prize of Rs700,000, one of Rs200,000 second prizes, or a third prize of Rs1,000, luck might just be on your side.

National Savings Centre in Karachi is set to hold 53rd Rs100 prize bond draw today, 16 February 2026, starting at 10:00 am. The draw will be public, and suspense will kick off as the top prize winner is revealed first. Later, the complete list of winners will be announced, so everyone’s fingers will be crossed.

Rs100 Prize Bond Winners

Prize Winners 1st Prize To Be Announced 2nd Prize To Be Announced

Prize Bond Winning Amount

1st Prize: Rs700,000

3 Second Prizes: Rs200,000 each

Third Prizes: Rs1,000 each

Prize Bond Schedule 2026