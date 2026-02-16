1500 Prize Bond February 2026 – Check Draw Results Online

LAHORE – Thousands of prize bond holders are waiting for 105th Balloting of Rs 1,500 prize bond draw being held in Lahore today, Monday, with the hope to win Rs 3 million, one of three Rs 1 million prizes, or even one of 1,696 consolation prizes of Rs 18,500.The

105th draw of the Rs 1,500 prize bond took place in Lahore. Bond holders nationwide eagerly awaited the results, hoping to claim one of the life-changing prizes on offer. The balloting is being conducted by the National Savings Centre, Lahore, ensuring a transparent and official process.

1500 Prize Bond Winners 2026

Prize Category Winning Bond Number(s) First Prize To be announced Second Prize To be announced

IST NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT Prize RS. 1500/- 01 3,000,000 1st Prize RS. 1500/- 03 1,000,000 2nd Prize RS. 1500/- 1696 18,500 3rd Prize

Previous Draw Winners

The November 2025 draw saw the grand prize of Rs 3,000,000 claimed by bond number 0919925. Three second prizes of Rs 1,000,000 each went to bond numbers 106210, 502971, and 916702. Additionally, 1,696 consolation prizes of Rs 18,500 each were distributed to other lucky participants, turning their day into a moment of unexpected fortune.

As the results of February 2026’s draw #105 are revealed, bondholders across the nation are checking their numbers, hoping to become the next millionaires overnight. With prizes this huge, every bond holder is keeping their fingers crossed.

Prize Bond Schedule 2026