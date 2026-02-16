PSX opens week on negative note, plunges over 2,200 points

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is experiencing a downward trend on opening day of the new business week head of talks with the International Monetary Fund for release of another loan tranche.

The KSE-100 index benchmark shed 2,242 points to reach 177,360 points, marking a negative change of 2.25 during the intraday trading.

Experts believe that investor sentiment remains uncertain ahead of the IMF team’s visit for the third review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The team will assess key economic indicators before recommending the release of a $1 billion loan tranche to Pakistan.

The rising petrol prices have caused frustration within the business community, with concerns that they will lead to higher freight charges nationwide.

Rates of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) have been increased by upto Rs7.32 per litre for second half of February 2026.

According to an official notification issued by the petroleum division, petrol prices were jacked up by Rs5 per litre, while high-speed diesel surged by Rs7.32 per litre, following price movements in global markets and recommendations from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

With revision, Petrol prices have also been revised upward by 2 percent, taking the ex-depot rate to Rs258.17 per litre from Rs253.17. The ex-depot price of Diesel jumped to Rs275.70 per litre, up from Rs268.38 for the current fortnight.