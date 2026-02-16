SBP fined Rs500,000 for not granting paternity leave to male employee

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) has imposed a hefty fine of Rs500,000 on the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for failing to grant paternity leave to a male employee, ruling that the bank’s actions violated gender equality laws.

In a landmark decision, the Ombudsperson determined that denying the employee paternity leave, while granting maternity leave to female staff under the same law, constitutes gender-based harassment.

The dispute arose when a male officer from SBP Banking Services Corporation filed a complaint after his request for 30 days of paternity leave was rejected by the bank. The refusal was based on a claim that there was no existing policy for paternity leave, despite the law governing maternity and paternity leave being in force since 2023.

The Ombudsperson rejected the bank’s argument of “policy non-existence” and emphasized that selective application of the Maternity and Paternity Leave Act, 2023—granting maternity leave but denying paternity leave—reinforces outdated gender stereotypes. The decision pointed out that caregiving is a shared responsibility, and such discrimination undermines both maternal health and family well-being.

After reviewing the relevant laws, including the State Bank of Pakistan Act and SBP’s own internal regulations, the Ombudsperson ruled that SBP Banking Services Corporation, as a federal entity, is bound by federal welfare legislation and cannot deny employees their statutory rights.

As a result, SBP was fined Rs500,000, with Rs400,000 of the amount to be paid to the complainant as compensation, and Rs100,000 to be deposited into the government’s exchequer. The bank has also been ordered to grant the complainant his full 30 days of paternity leave and amend its policies to ensure compliance with the Maternity and Paternity Leave Act, 2023.

This ruling sends a strong message that gender equality is not optional in the workplace, and any violation of federal laws designed to protect employees’ rights will result in strict legal consequences.