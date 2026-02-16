Field Marshal terms UAE stability ‘integral part of Pakistan’s own security’

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Commander of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir has affirmed that the security and stability of the United Arab Emirates are an integral part of Pakistan’s own security, given the enduring historical relations and strong strategic partnership between the two countries.

CDF Munir met Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor of the UAE Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors, particularly in the fields of economic collaboration, investment and security.

They also exchanged views on regional developments and emphasized the importance of continued coordination to promote peace and stability in the region.

Field Marshal Asim Munir expressed his sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Government of the United Arab Emirates for its longstanding investments and continued support to Pakistan’s economy and security over the decades.

He noted that such support reflects the deep-rooted historical relations between the two brotherly countries and commended the constructive role of the UAE leadership in advancing economic and social development in Pakistan.

He reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to continuing joint efforts to further strengthen this partnership in all fields, in a manner that serves the interests of both brotherly peoples and contributes to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.