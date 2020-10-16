World Bank powers Pakistan with $1.150b for two projects
02:21 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
World Bank powers Pakistan with $1.150b for two projects
ISLAMABAD – The World Bank will provide 1.150 billion dollars concessional financing to Pakistan for the two projects to support hydropower and renewable energy development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and transmission of power from the Dasu Hydropower Project.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed the signing ceremony of two agreements with the World Bank in Islamabad, the Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

Under the one financing agreement, the World Bank will provide 450 million for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hydropower and Renewable Energy Development Project.

The project is a transformational program that will help in building capacity for harvesting the vast renewable energy potential of the province.

Under the second financing agreement, the World Bank will provide 700 million dollars for the Evacuation of Power from the Dasu Hydropower (Phase-I) Project.

The objective of the project is the transmission of power from 2160 MW Dasu Hydropower Project to respective load centers of Distribution Companies by the construction of the transmission line.

PM Imran, on the occasion, said that Pakistan values its partnership with the World Bank and the government would continue with the objective of the socio-economic uplift of the people.

