Honda unveils schedule of launching electric scooter in Pakistan

KARACHI – Atlas Honda, a leading motorcycle manufacture in Pakistan, has planned to introduce an electric scooter in the country in next fiscal year 2025-26 as the Pakistani government announced policy to promote electric vehicles in the country.

It was revealed by the company in a filing on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

Reports said the company is engaged with the regulatory bodies to obtain the required permission and approvals before launching the electric scooter in Pakistan.

The price and specifications of the Atlas Honda’s upcoming electric scooter have not be shared by the company so far.

On June 21, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production said that the New Electric Vehicle Policy is not just a policy document but a roadmap for a greener and more sustainable future.

He explained that the NEV Policy sets a clear target: by 2030, 30 percent of all new vehicle sales in Pakistan will be electric. This ambitious transition is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 4.5 million tons and save approximately 2 billion liters of oil.

He stressed that this move would also help Pakistan address its growing air pollution crisis and reduce its dependence on imported petroleum, which currently costs the country billions of dollars each year. The policy is also designed to create 15,000 green jobs across the country, contributing to both environmental and economic development.

Khan emphasized that the government is offering generous incentives to consumers. These include a subsidy of Rs65,000 for two-wheelers, Rs400,000 for three-wheelers, and Rs15,000 per kilowatt-hour for four-wheelers.

In addition, electric vehicles eligible under the policy will receive free registration, making it easier and more affordable for citizens to make the switch to clean transport.

He also outlined the government’s commitment to building EV infrastructure. Pakistan plans to establish 3,000 electric vehicle charging stations nationwide by 2030. Of these, 40 fast chargers will be installed on highways within the next six months.