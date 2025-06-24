Pakistan monsoon rains 2025 update as Met offices shares forecast

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that monsoon rains are likely to start in the country from tonight, June 24, as moist currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to become intensified in next couple of days.

A westerly wave is expected to approach upper parts on 25th June and likely to become significant on 26th June, it added.

Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, rain wind/thunderstorm with scattered heavyfalls (at times very heavy) is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from 24th June (evening/night )to 02nd July with occasional gaps.

Rain wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from 26th to 29th June with occasional gaps.

In Punjab, rain wind/thundershower with scattered heavyfalls (at times very heavy) is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali from 25th June to 01st July with occasional gaps.

Rain wind/thundershower is expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah from 26th to 28th June.

Various cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are likely to receive rain wind/thundershower with scattered heavyfalls from 25th June to 01st July with occasional gaps.

IN Balochistan, rain wind/thundershower is expected in Northeastern/Southern parts (Sherani, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Kalat, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Kalat, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti and Kohlu) from 25th night to 28th June.

Meanwhile, rain wind/thundershower is expected in upper and southeast Sindh (Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Kashmore, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Badin and Karachi) from 25th to 28th June with occasional gaps.

The Met Office said heavy to very heavy rains may generate flash flood in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Hill torrents of D.G Khan, Northeast Punjab, and Kashmir from 26th June to 1st July.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and manage their travelling according to weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.