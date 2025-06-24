Another Private Video of TikTok star Minahil Malik leaked online

LAHORE – Controversial social media sesation Minahil Malik is again in news, and this time, it s a new clip of TikTok star, which sparked concerns among fans.

Repeated leaks of Minahil Malik raised questions, with netizens questioning the character of the social media star. TikTok star Minahil Mali. In latest footage, Minahil Malik appears with undergarments while speaking to a man on video call.

TikTok star, who rose to fame through TikTok and later ventured into modeling and digital media projects, has previously been subject of controversy the release of multiple explicit videos allegedly involving her. Sources suggest that her ongoing conflict with SK, a fellow TikToker, may be linked to the recurring leaks.

Minahil Malik Leaks

This is not the first time Malik’s private content has been made public. Earlier this month, several videos of Minahil surfaced online, sparking outrage. In response, she reportedly filed a formal complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), seeking action against the individuals responsible for the leaks. However, the circulation of such content appears to be ongoing.

The latest leak has intensified criticism from social media users, many of whom have taken to various platforms to express their disapproval and concern over the repeated privacy violations.