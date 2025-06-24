Inside Rabeeca Khan, Hussain Tareen’s vibrant Mehandi, Qawali Night; See Pics and Videos

KARACHI – Social media sensation Rabeeca Khan and TikTok star Hussain Tareen celebrated their vibrant Qawali night in a traditional and festive setting, surrounded by close friends, family, and fellow influencers.

The evening was marked by cultural elegance and musical charm, with duo rocking classic attire for the occasion. Rabeeca turned heads in a dazzling turquoise lehenga choli, exquisitely adorned with silver mirror work and sequins. Her ensemble, chosen for the Mayun festivities, was further enhanced by a traditional jhoomar, a statement choker, and a soft, half-tied hairstyle that exuded grace.

Rabeeca Khan Mehndi

Hussain Tareen complemented her look with a sophisticated ice blue kurta, featuring intricate embellishments, paired with straight trousers. The couple’s coordinated outfits and radiant smiles made them the center of attention throughout the night.

The Qawali night was filled with soulful music, heartfelt celebrations, and traditional vibes, offering fans an inside look at the pre-wedding festivities of one of social media’s most-loved couples.