PIA resumes flights to Gulf countries after Israel-Iran ‘ceasefire’

KARACHI – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed flight operations to the Gulf region after it was suspended a day earlier due to escalation in the Middle East.

Reports said departures of 55 flights were delayed from various airports including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

Eight flights from Karachi to Jeddah, Doha, and Istanbul were canceled, in addition to two foreign airline flights from Karachi to Dubai that were also canceled. Meanwhile, five flights from Lahore to Sharjah, Muscat, and Riyadh were canceled.

In addition, five flights from Sharjah to Peshawar, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi were canceled. The national airline’s flight from Lahore to Medina was delayed by 13 hours, while the flight from Lahore to Dammam also faced delays.

The PIA’s flight from Islamabad to Dubai was delayed by 15 hours, and two flights from Bahrain to Islamabad were delayed by more than 4 hours.

Meanwhile, Qatar and other countries have also started resuming flights after US President Donald Trump said Iran and Israel have reached a ceasefire agreement.

Trump said on Tuesday a ceasefire between both countries was now in place and asked them not to violate it, only hours after Iran launched waves of missiles.

“THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!” Trump said in a Truth Social post.