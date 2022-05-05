Punjab Governor to file reference against LHC Judge over Hamza Shahbaz’s oath
Share
LAHORE – Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema announced to send a reference against Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Jawad Hassan to the Supreme Judicial Council for ‘illegal decision’ of ordering the National Assembly speaker to administer the oath to Hamza Shahbaz.
Cheema made the announcement during a presser saying Justice Judge passed an ‘unconstitutional order’. Governor said he took the decision after consulting with legal experts.
He termed the LHC judge’s verdict equal to interference in the working of another institution, maintaining that country’s biggest province has been taken hostage by favorites and courts.
Governor also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to make Hamza aware of how to contest the polls in a constitutional way. He further urged the premier to refrain his son from passing unconstitutional orders.
Earlier in the day, Cheema asserted that if Army Chief General Bajwa provided him with one Subedar and four jawans then he would have arrested new Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, whom he termed ‘unconstitutional’.
He earlier wrote a letter to the Chief of Army Staff asking him to play his due role in the implementation of the Constitutional framework in Punjab.
Expressing concerns over the silence of mainstream political parties on the constitutional crisis in Punjab, he said that President Arif Alvi’s son Awab Alvi will be the next chief minister of Sindh if such practices are not discouraged in politics.
Punjab governor requests soldiers to put CM Hamza ... 12:52 PM | 5 May, 2022
LAHORE – Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema said on Wednesday that he will put newly-elected Chief Minister ...
The crisis in the country’s most populous region started when Cheema refused to administer the oath to the PML-N leader, a day after the son of the newly elected premier was elected as Chief Minister in a stormy session of the Punjab Assembly.
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Punjab Governor to file reference against LHC Judge over Hamza ...08:04 PM | 5 May, 2022
- Another Pakistani model murdered by brother for 'honour'07:30 PM | 5 May, 2022
- Pakistani govt moves to bring back Farah Khan from Dubai07:06 PM | 5 May, 2022
-
- PML-N govt to form inquiry commission to probe ‘foreign conspiracy' ...06:19 PM | 5 May, 2022
-
- Saba Qamar reveals qualities her life partner must have05:00 PM | 5 May, 2022
- Jannat Mirza’s new TikTok video goes viral04:17 PM | 5 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022