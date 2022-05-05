Punjab governor requests soldiers to put CM Hamza in jail

12:52 PM | 5 May, 2022
Punjab governor requests soldiers to put CM Hamza in jail
Source: Twitter
LAHORE – Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema said on Wednesday that he will put newly-elected Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in jail if he is provided some soldiers.

Cheema, who was at the centre of the CM Punjab’s oath-taking crisis as he had reservations over the election of the new leader of the provincial assembly, said that he has requested for “one subedar and four soldiers” to arrest him.

The governor stated this in a tweet a day after he sent a letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa asking him to play his due role in implementation of the Constitutional framework in Punjab.

“I would have sought help from people if I were not holding the post of governor,” he wrote, adding that political parties have demanded for “111 brigade” in the past.

In a statement on Twitter, Omar Sarafarz Cheema said that the crisis-hit province has been taken hostage by force.

Expressing concerns over silence of mainstream political parties on the constitutional crisis in Punjab, he said that President Arif Alvi’s son Awab Alvi will be the next chief minister of Sindh if such practices are not discouraged in politics.

"I always called for a neutral umpire during my political struggle,” the Punjab governor said, adding that neutral umpire treats both teams equally. 

Hamza Shahbaz finally takes oath as CM Punjab 11:52 AM | 30 Apr, 2022

LAHORE – PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday took oath as new chief minister of Punjab, replacing PTI's ...

