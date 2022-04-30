Hamza Shahbaz finally takes oath as CM Punjab

LAHORE – PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday took oath as new chief minister of Punjab, replacing PTI's Usman Buzdar.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf administered oath to the CM-elect at a ceremony at the Punjab Governor House in line with the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, party MPAs, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and other officials were present on the occasion.

Strict security arrangements were made for the oath-taking ceremony in order to avoid any untoward situation.

In its Friday ruling, LHC had directed the NA speaker to administer the oath by 11:30am.

Hamza Shahbaz approached the high court for the third time over delay in his oath-taking ceremony by Punjab Governor.

In a writ petition, he contented that the court had already ordered his oath administration and Governor Punjab was not abiding by the court order.

He prayed for appointment of a representative for oath taking with mentioning of date and place by the court.

Governor Rejects Usman Buzdar's Resignation

In a surprise turns of events, Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema today rejected the resignation of Usman Buzdar as chief minister, a move that had once again created uncertainty about the oath-taking of newly elected CM Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

In his letter to Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, the governor highlighted that Constitutional requirements were not fulfilled in the Buzdar’s resignation.

Cheema said that Usman Buzdar has addressed the prime minster instead of governor in the letter and it is in violation of sub-section 8 of Article 130 of the Constitution.

“The resignation was not addressed to the governor which was unconstitutional and thus rejected,” Cheema stated.

Governor Cheema in a statement said that he had not allowed any oath-taking ceremony. He warned that IG Punjab and chief secretary will be responsible for any unwelcome outcome if the Governor House was not vacated immediately.