Election results withheld in 26 constituencies amid rigging claims, protests

ISLAMABAD - Protests started across Pakistan amid election vote-rigging allegation, and now Election Commission has stopped announcement of final results of 26 constituencies.
Imran Khan's PTI and other parties organised protests outside ECP offices in constituencies across the country citing alleged rigging, and is response results in 10 National Assembly and 16 provincial assembly have been stopped.
The country's top polls body got scores of petitions, challenging the election results in different national and provincial assembly constituencies while politicians are moving courts to block results.
In recent update, Election Commission restricted returning officers concerned not to issue the notification of the success of any candidate from NA-15, Mansehra, NA-28, NA-49 and NA 50 in Attock, NA-55, Rawalpindi, NA-63 and NA-65 in Gujrat, and NA-47 and NA-48, Islamabad.
Furthermore, results in Punjab Assembly’s constituencies of PP-73, PP-79, PP-80 and PP 82 and others. The results of PP-11, PP-20, PP-14, PP-16, PP-31, PP-33, and PP-59 have also been challenged.
ECP stopped results of PK-73, PK-79, PK-80, and PK-82. From Balochistan, the result of PB-1 had been challenged.
Results in NA-88 Khushab, PS-18 Ghotki-I, and PK-90 Kohat-I were also challenged.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 12, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
