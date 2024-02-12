Election results withheld in 26 constituencies amid rigging claims, protests

ISLAMABAD - Protests started across Pakistan amid election vote-rigging allegation, and now Election Commission has stopped announcement of final results of 26 constituencies.

Imran Khan's PTI and other parties organised protests outside ECP offices in constituencies across the country citing alleged rigging, and is response results in 10 National Assembly and 16 provincial assembly have been stopped.

The country's top polls body got scores of petitions, challenging the election results in different national and provincial assembly constituencies while politicians are moving courts to block results.

In recent update, Election Commission restricted returning officers concerned not to issue the notification of the success of any candidate from NA-15, Mansehra, NA-28, NA-49 and NA 50 in Attock, NA-55, Rawalpindi, NA-63 and NA-65 in Gujrat, and NA-47 and NA-48, Islamabad.

Furthermore, results in Punjab Assembly’s constituencies of PP-73, PP-79, PP-80 and PP 82 and others. The results of PP-11, PP-20, PP-14, PP-16, PP-31, PP-33, and PP-59 have also been challenged.

ECP stopped results of PK-73, PK-79, PK-80, and PK-82. From Balochistan, the result of PB-1 had been challenged.

Results in NA-88 Khushab, PS-18 Ghotki-I, and PK-90 Kohat-I were also challenged.