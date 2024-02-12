Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 1400 points amid uncertainty over Elections Results

KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 continues with a bearish trend on Monday, losing 800 more points, as investors fell to uncertainty after the election results started coming out.

In early hours of Monday, the benchmark KSE-100 declines and currently hovering at 61529 points.



Experts attribute the fall in PSX to delay in election results while panic-hit investors remain cautious to avoid blows.

The change at PSX speaks of unexpected unofficial results as so far it is behind a smoke screen that which party will form the government in the country of 240 million.

The election outcome points to increased political instability, casting darker shadow over growth and prospects for securing IMF aid the Asian country needs.

The formation of coalition government is likely to be challenging and chaotic, and it could lead investors to put funds on hold, experts said.