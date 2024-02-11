In a bid to stop horse-trading, PTI asks independents to submit resignations to party leadership

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is well ahead of its rivals as it has won almost 100 seats of the National Assembly as a result of the General Elections 2024.
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is coming right after the PTI with 75 seats of the National Assembly.
Most independent candidates backed by Imran Khan's PTI are now being approached by the PML-N and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) as the two parties are trying to increase their numbers and form the next government.
To counter the possible horse-trading, the PTI has asked its winning candidates to submit their resignations and affidavits.
Reports suggest that the PPP and PML-N have approached more than 20 members supported by Imran Khan's PTI. Amid talks, PTI-backed Waseem Qadir, who won from Lahore’s NA-121 constituency, joined the PML-N.
Amid back-door contacts, PTI Chairman Gohar Khan asked for resignations and affidavits from the members through the party leader Umair Niazi.
PTI's latest move is aimed at stopping the independent members from switching loyalties at this crucial time.
Pakistani currency remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 11, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Sunday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
