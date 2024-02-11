In a bid to stop horse-trading, PTI asks independents to submit resignations to party leadership

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is well ahead of its rivals as it has won almost 100 seats of the National Assembly as a result of the General Elections 2024.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is coming right after the PTI with 75 seats of the National Assembly.

Most independent candidates backed by Imran Khan's PTI are now being approached by the PML-N and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) as the two parties are trying to increase their numbers and form the next government.

To counter the possible horse-trading, the PTI has asked its winning candidates to submit their resignations and affidavits.

Reports suggest that the PPP and PML-N have approached more than 20 members supported by Imran Khan's PTI. Amid talks, PTI-backed Waseem Qadir, who won from Lahore’s NA-121 constituency, joined the PML-N.

Amid back-door contacts, PTI Chairman Gohar Khan asked for resignations and affidavits from the members through the party leader Umair Niazi.

PTI's latest move is aimed at stopping the independent members from switching loyalties at this crucial time.