Search

ad
PakistanPakistan General Elections

'Time for Chowkidar to go back to barracks,' says Aimal Wali Khan

Web Desk
08:30 PM | 11 Feb, 2024
'Time for Chowkidar to go back to barracks,' says Aimal Wali Khan
Source: ANP leader Aimal Wali khan. —Twitter

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has swept the general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and won the highest number of National Assembly seats, but the Awami National Party (ANP) has failed to win even a single seat in the National Assembly.

The situation seems to have frustrated the leaders of the Pashtun nationalist and leftist political party after announcement of the election results. In this atmosphere of despondency, ANP leaders are decrying state interference in the electoral process.

ANP President Aimal Wali Khan held a presser in the KP, where he rejected the election results and said it's time for the "Chowkidar" to go back to barracks.

Khan mentioned the turning point of his 20-year long political career and said he was starting Wali Khan style politics for the sake of masses. He called for recount of ballots in all KP constituencies.

Calling Feb 8 elections the worst in the history of Pakistan, Khan said that efforts were under way to form a puppet regime like the one made in Balochistan.

In a social media post, the disgruntled ANP leader said, "People who cast the votes do not matter. The people who count the votes do. I appeal to all political forces to stand for their real rights and stop this dirty game of deep forces. 

Earlier, his party central vice-president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti resigned from the party office owing to ANP’s dismal performance in the elections.

 
 
 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:30 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

'Time for Chowkidar to go back to barracks,' says Aimal Wali Khan

06:31 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

PPP eyes PM's slot for Bilawal in PML-N led coalition govt

05:04 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

TimTim: Made in Pakistan robot helping Autistic children boost their ...

04:23 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

Elections 2024: Eight newly-elected independent candidates join ...

04:00 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

PTI candidate Shahzad Farooq arrested during protest against ...

02:23 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Check forecast for Pakistan's capital

Most viewed

09:00 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

Election 2024: Check latest party position in Pakistan

08:32 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

Punjab Assembly Election Results 2024

09:21 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

Sindh Assembly Election Results 2024

04:19 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

NA-71 Election Results 2024: Khawaja Asif beats PTI-backed Rehana Dar

10:44 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

Balochistan Assembly Election Results 2024

10:24 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

NA-130 Lahore Election Results 2024: Nawaz Sharif vs Yasmin Rashid

Advertisement

Latest

08:30 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

'Time for Chowkidar to go back to barracks,' says Aimal Wali Khan

Gold & Silver Rate

03:31 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

Gold price declines by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 11 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 11, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.

On Sunday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.8 281.55
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.09 751.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.61 59.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.28 734.28
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.55 26.85
Swiss Franc CHF 321.35 323.85
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

Horoscope

09:15 AM | 11 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 11, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: