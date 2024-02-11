'Time for Chowkidar to go back to barracks,' says Aimal Wali Khan

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has swept the general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and won the highest number of National Assembly seats, but the Awami National Party (ANP) has failed to win even a single seat in the National Assembly.
The situation seems to have frustrated the leaders of the Pashtun nationalist and leftist political party after announcement of the election results. In this atmosphere of despondency, ANP leaders are decrying state interference in the electoral process.
ANP President Aimal Wali Khan held a presser in the KP, where he rejected the election results and said it's time for the "Chowkidar" to go back to barracks.
Khan mentioned the turning point of his 20-year long political career and said he was starting Wali Khan style politics for the sake of masses. He called for recount of ballots in all KP constituencies.
Calling Feb 8 elections the worst in the history of Pakistan, Khan said that efforts were under way to form a puppet regime like the one made in Balochistan.
In a social media post, the disgruntled ANP leader said, "People who cast the votes do not matter. The people who count the votes do. I appeal to all political forces to stand for their real rights and stop this dirty game of deep forces.
Earlier, his party central vice-president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti resigned from the party office owing to ANP’s dismal performance in the elections.
Pakistani currency remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 11, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Sunday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
