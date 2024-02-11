Search

Osman Khalid Butt turns 38, celebs pour in wishes

Noor Fatima
09:02 PM | 11 Feb, 2024
Osman Khalid Butt
Source: Osman Khalid Butt (Instagram)

Heartiest congratulations are in order for Pakistani handsome hunk, Osman Khalid Butt, as he turns 38 years old. 

With a string of commercially successful television series including Baaghi, Surkh Chandni, Ehd-e-Wafa, Alif, Chupke Chupke, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, Kala Doriya, Laal Kabootar, Baaji, Heer Maan Ja, and Superstar to name a few, Butt has solidified himself as an established actor in the acting fraternity.

Enjoying an illustrious career and a whopping 1.4 millions followers on social media platform, Instagram, the Diyar-E-Dil famed actress often shares his candid moments with his fandom. On the occasion of his birthday, the Aik Nayee Cinderella star shared pictures on his Instagram story section with his friends and family.

“Happy birthday bro. Love you,” wrote singer Uzair Jaswal with a picture of the actor laughing while stabbing his cake.

“Happy birthday,” wrote actor Ali Rehman Khan while tagging Butt.

“Happy birthday bro,” wrote actor Wahaj Ali with a picture of Butt in black shalwar kameez.

Usman Mukhtar, too, shared a wholesome picture of the actors pretend fighting and wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” in all caps.

In one of the videos from the star's birthday bash, Butt can be seen stabbing the cake with a knife with expressions of excitement and surprise.

“It's today again” wrote the star in the caption of the Instagram post in which he can be seen celebrating his birthday with his family.

Social media users on the picture-sharing app congratulated Butt on turning a year older.

Actress Ayeza Khan commented, “Happy birthday to youuu” with a bunch of emojis.

Pakistani social media influencers, Tamkenat and Ken Doll also commented on Butt's post congratulating him.

On the acting front, Butt was recently seen in Baaghi, Surkh Chandni, Ehd-e-Wafa, Alif, Chupke Chupke, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, Kala Doriya, and Siyaah.

Noor Fatima

