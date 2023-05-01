Search

Lifestyle

Osman Khalid Butt shares a 'hilarious' experience after father's passing

Noor Fatima 08:59 PM | 1 May, 2023
Osman Khalid Butt shares a 'hilarious' experience after father's passing
Source: Osman Khalid Butt (Instagram)

Twenty-six alphabets of the English language cannot describe the pain one suffers when a parent passes away, but ironically ChatGPT has made it possible.

Call it progress or apathy, but writing a condolence message with the help of Artificial Intelligence will always be "unintentionally hilarious" to Lollywood actor Osman Khalid Butt.

The 37-year-old star, whose father Dr Khalid Said Butt passed away on April 3, recently shared an experience that left him in confusion.

The Aik Nayee Cinderella famed actor detailed how many people grieved the demise of his father and sent their condolences but only one message stood out of all bearing "three paragraphs" that he is "99.9% sure" came from ChatGPT and not the person's mind.     

"One of the most unintentionally hilarious things that happened in the aftermath of Abbu’s passing was that I got a three-paragraph condolence message I am 99.9% sure was written by ChatGPT," tweeted the Balu Mahi star.

Enjoying a number of successful projects including Baaghi, Surkh Chandni, Ehd-e-Wafa, Alif, Chupke Chupke, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, Kala Doriy, Laal Kabootar, Baaji, Heer Maan Ja, and Superstar to name a few, Butt has maintained himself as an established actor.

Maya Ali and Osman Khalid Butt clear the air about marriage rumours

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Virat Kohli shares unseen photos of Anushka Sharma on her birthday

12:42 PM | 1 May, 2023

Shaan Shahid shares a short home tour with Reema Khan

04:59 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Haroon Shahid shares why he chooses to stay in Pakistan

02:00 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Why did Minal Khan refuse to work with Muneeb Butt?

10:33 AM | 27 Apr, 2023

Shaan Mukherji calls out Indian trolls after getting backlash for wishing his Muslim fans on Eid

03:02 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Shahroz Sabzwari recounts mugging experience

05:49 PM | 25 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Saudi Arabia grants free visas to evacuees from Sudan

10:13 PM | 1 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 1st May 2023

09:05 AM | 1 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on 1 May 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 01, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.5 289.65
Euro EUR 316.5 319.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.93 762.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.95 42.35
Danish Krone DKK 41.73 42.14
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.16 36.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.11 936.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.61 64.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.05 176.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.66 26.96
Omani Riyal OMR 738.17 746.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.53 27.82
Swiss Franc CHF 316.93 319.43
Thai Bhat THB 8.32 8.47

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 1 May 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Karachi PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Islamabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Peshawar PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Quetta PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Sialkot PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Attock PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Gujranwala PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Jehlum PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Multan PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Bahawalpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Gujrat PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Okara PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Chakwal PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Hyderabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Nowshehra PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Sargodha PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Faisalabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Mirpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: