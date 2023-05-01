Osman Khalid Butt shares a 'hilarious' experience after father's passing

Twenty-six alphabets of the English language cannot describe the pain one suffers when a parent passes away, but ironically ChatGPT has made it possible.

Call it progress or apathy, but writing a condolence message with the help of Artificial Intelligence will always be "unintentionally hilarious" to Lollywood actor Osman Khalid Butt.

The 37-year-old star, whose father Dr Khalid Said Butt passed away on April 3, recently shared an experience that left him in confusion.

The Aik Nayee Cinderella famed actor detailed how many people grieved the demise of his father and sent their condolences but only one message stood out of all bearing "three paragraphs" that he is "99.9% sure" came from ChatGPT and not the person's mind.

"One of the most unintentionally hilarious things that happened in the aftermath of Abbu’s passing was that I got a three-paragraph condolence message I am 99.9% sure was written by ChatGPT," tweeted the Balu Mahi star.

Enjoying a number of successful projects including Baaghi, Surkh Chandni, Ehd-e-Wafa, Alif, Chupke Chupke, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, Kala Doriy, Laal Kabootar, Baaji, Heer Maan Ja, and Superstar to name a few, Butt has maintained himself as an established actor.