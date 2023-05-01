Has Ali Zafar jumped into politics?

Pakistani music industry's revered singer-songwriter Ali Zafar has the internet in confusion with his misquoted political statement.

While Zafar is entertaining his Canadian fanbase, the locals are going gaga over his hoodie which they assumed was a hint given by the singer of him joining a certain political party in Pakistan.

The hoodie had "Sher Aya Sher Aya" written on it along with an image of a lion which left many people believing that the Jhoom singer is now associated with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). For background context, the lion is the party's symbol and is often linked to PML-N supporters. When word reached Zafar of his alleged association, the Channo singer took to Twitter to clarify the air whether he actually joined or not.

The Meray Brother Ki Dulhan star revealed that he wore the hoodie, gifted by Raast, for the sound check and rehearsals before his show in Toronto last night and that he hasn't joined any political party as of now.

Zafar further showed in the video that the zipper also had a bat sign, commonly related to the political party Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), and the lion symbol somewhere on the front. The actor-singer urged people not to misconstrue anything and refrain from spreading false news.

Along with his video, Zafar also suggested not to politicize everything and churn out controversies without proper background.

ہر چیز کو بغیر تحقیق کیے سیاسی رنگ دینا اور متنازعہ بنانا مناسب نہیں۔ غلط headline کے ساتھ شائع کی گئی تصویر کی اصل حقیقت۔ pic.twitter.com/hYTQu7IgmZ — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) May 1, 2023

Along with the video, the Sajania crooner tweeted, "Yaar so many messages as I turn on my phone in Vancouver inquiring about if I have joined any party. Firstly, I was wearing a red jacket in the concert in Toronto last night. The much talked about image is in the hoodie I wore at the sound check before the concert from a brand named “Raasta” that uses local symbols and desi catch phrases for aesthetic purposes. The same hoodie had a balla and a teer also. Just wore it casually as he’d sent a gift. Next time banyaan bhee soch ker pehnoon ga :)"

Yaar so many messages as I turn on my phone in Vancouver inquiring about if I have joined any party ???? Firstly, I was wearing a red jacket in the concert in Toronto last night. The much talked about image is in the hoodie I wore at the sound check before the concert from a brand… pic.twitter.com/op4Ns3Zxtf — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) April 30, 2023

The 42-year-old artist is currently in Canada to perform his crowd-puller catchy beats.