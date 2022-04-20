Maya Ali and Osman Khalid Butt clear the air about marriage rumours
03:02 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
Maya Ali and Osman Khalid Butt clear the air about marriage rumours
Lollywood diva Maya Ali and heartthrob Osman Khalid Butt's crackling chemistry in the drama serial 'Diyar e Dil' is often misunderstood as fans speculate whether the duo's onscreen romance is real or not.

This time around, the offscreen best friend made an appearance on GMP “Shan-e-Suhoor” hosted by Nida Yasir where they finally responded to all the rumours of fans about their secret marriage.

The Pehli si Muhabbat star revealed that the rumour mills were abuzz with fake rumours. “I was on the set shooting for a drama serial when my mother called me in a hurry and said ‘you got married to a guy named Osman and you didn’t even tell me about him.”

Adding to the conversation, the Chupke Chupke star revealed, “Someone uploaded on our Wikipedia profile that we are married with two children”

Further, the Sanam star also revealed her wedding plans, “Honestly speaking I’ll not go for a grand lavish wedding ceremony. I just want my close family members and friends to be a part of my wedding.

“I do have a plan for a destination wedding, but in Pakistan. Pakistan is a beautiful country itself. I’ll explore the exquisite locations in Pakistan.”, added Maya.

On the work front, Maya was highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Joh Bichar Gaye co-starring Wahaj Ali and Talha Chahour.

