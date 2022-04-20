Maya Ali and Osman Khalid Butt clear the air about marriage rumours
Share
Lollywood diva Maya Ali and heartthrob Osman Khalid Butt's crackling chemistry in the drama serial 'Diyar e Dil' is often misunderstood as fans speculate whether the duo's onscreen romance is real or not.
This time around, the offscreen best friend made an appearance on GMP “Shan-e-Suhoor” hosted by Nida Yasir where they finally responded to all the rumours of fans about their secret marriage.
View this post on Instagram
The Pehli si Muhabbat star revealed that the rumour mills were abuzz with fake rumours. “I was on the set shooting for a drama serial when my mother called me in a hurry and said ‘you got married to a guy named Osman and you didn’t even tell me about him.”
Adding to the conversation, the Chupke Chupke star revealed, “Someone uploaded on our Wikipedia profile that we are married with two children”
Further, the Sanam star also revealed her wedding plans, “Honestly speaking I’ll not go for a grand lavish wedding ceremony. I just want my close family members and friends to be a part of my wedding.
“I do have a plan for a destination wedding, but in Pakistan. Pakistan is a beautiful country itself. I’ll explore the exquisite locations in Pakistan.”, added Maya.
On the work front, Maya was highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Joh Bichar Gaye co-starring Wahaj Ali and Talha Chahour.
Maya Ali, Kubra Khan seen crooning 'Peechay Hutt' ... 09:33 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
Pakistani actresses Maya Ali and Kubra Khan were recently spotted together grooving to the popular number by Hasan ...
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Federal govt appoints Tahir Rai new DG FIA, transfers Sanaullah Abbasi04:49 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
-
-
- PM Shehbaz likely to meet President Alvi today02:23 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- IHC orders recovery of foreign gifts as Imran Khan faces Toshakhana ...01:41 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
-
-
- The King is back! Shah Rukh Khan to star in Rajkumar Hirani’s next11:42 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022