Waseem Badami and Iqrarul Hassan got injured during Ramadan show
03:34 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
Source: Iqrar Ul Hassan (Instagram)
Popular hosts Waseem Badami and Iqrar-ul-Hassan are winning hearts as the duo co-hosts the popular Ramadan transmission Shan-e-Ramzan.

The show has garnered a massive fan following and the audience tune in to watch the show every day. However, recently both the hosts met with unpleasant accidents and got injured during the live show.

Badami stabbed his hand with the knife whilst struggling to open something. He injured his wrist. He left the live show and was immediately treated by doctors.

On the other hand, Iqrar took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures of the duo all smiles alongside some closeup of their injuries. The Sar e Aam host was also injured.

Later, Waseem thanked his fans, well-wishers, and coworkers for their prayers by posting a video on social media.

On the work front, Badami is a famous Pakistani TV host. He currently hosts the 11th hour on Ary News. His show Har Lamha Purjosh is popular for its Masoomana Sawalaat segment.

03:34 PM | 20 Apr, 2022

