Mahira Khan’s new bold photos in saree set internet on fire
10:18 AM | 3 Jul, 2022
Share
Lollywood diva Mahira Khan has left her fans stunned with her new look in saree.
Taking to Instagram, the Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad actress shared her new pics while wearing a saree. Soon after she shred the post, the keyboard warriors flooded the comment section with criticism and praise.
Many of the followers did not like her dressing and advised her to not wear such dresses.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, she is appearing in her upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad along with Fahad Mustafa.
Shagufta Ejaz wins hearts with latest video 11:39 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
Pakistani celebrities have been quite vocal recently on social media about their political views. Veteran actress ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
-
-
- PM Shehbaz suspends ‘illegal’ FED at airports09:41 AM | 3 Jul, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:15 AM | 3 Jul, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 July 202208:55 AM | 3 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars react to recent hike in petrol prices11:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan's sports superstar Shoaib Akhtar leaves for Hajj06:15 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022