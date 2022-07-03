Mahira Khan’s new bold photos in saree set internet on fire

Lollywood diva Mahira Khan has left her fans stunned with her new look in saree.

Taking to Instagram, the Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad actress shared her new pics while wearing a saree. Soon after she shred the post, the keyboard warriors flooded the comment section with criticism and praise.

Many of the followers did not like her dressing and advised her to not wear such dresses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

On the work front, she is appearing in her upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad along with Fahad Mustafa.