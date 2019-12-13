Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat among the ‘Top 10 Sexiest Asian Women of 2019’
12:16 PM | 13 Dec, 2019
Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat among the ‘Top 10 Sexiest Asian Women of 2019’
LAHORE - The gorgeous Pakistani Divas actors Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan have been named among top 10 sexiest Asian women of 2019 by a UK-based weekly Eastern Eye.

The starlets have been awarded 5th and 9th rank respectively in the list of sexiest Asian Women of 2019 released by the magazine. Meanwhile, the Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has won the title from 2018 winner Deepika Padukone.

Other stars added to the list are Hina Khan (3), Surbhi Chandna (5), Katrina Kaif (6), Shivangi Joshi (7), Nia Sharma (8) and Priyanka Chopra (10).

Deepika Padukone, who's playing as an acid attack survivor in her upcoming film Chhapaak, has been voted as the Sexiest Asian Woman of the Decade, above Bollywood mainstay Priyanka Chopra.

The Sexiest Asian Women list is based on online votes, media coverage, impact and heat generated across various social media platforms.

