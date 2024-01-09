Search

Mahira Khan pays heartfelt tribute to Parveen Babi with new dance video

01:13 PM | 9 Jan, 2024
Mahira Khan pays heartfelt tribute to Parveen Babi with new dance video

Lollywood queen Mahira Khan paid tribute to Indian screen icon Parveen Babi in the most adorable way and fans cannot stop gushing over her new reel.

The gorgeous diva, whose works have contributed a renaissance-esque chunk to the Pakistani showbiz industry, is back as she delighted fans with a heartwarming clip.

The Raees star recently posted a clip on Instagram, in which she can be seen shaking her legs, donning a gorgeous saree. She recreated the iconic style of the legendary star during her recovery from a fracture in her foot.

The latest clip saw the actor wearing a shimmery pink saree, carrying Babi's signature iconic look.

The clip not only showcases the actor's commitment to her work but also depicts widespread admiration, spanning across borders, for the timeless beauty of Parveen Babi.

Meanwhile, social media users flooded the comments section with praise and love-filled comments, particularly for Khan.

