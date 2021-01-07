Turkish and Pakistani stars call on PM Imran to discuss new TV series on Khilafah Movement (VIDEO)
Web Desk
06:32 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
Turkish and Pakistani stars call on PM Imran to discuss new TV series on Khilafah Movement (VIDEO)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday held a meeting with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi and personalities from Turkish and Pakistani film industries.

Primarily, the meeting discussed in detail the proposed television series on the famous Kardad Turk Lala from the subcontinent of the Khilafah Movement in collaboration with Turkey and Pakistan.

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=308&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fdailypakistan.en%2Fvideos%2F224707389259775%2F&show_text=false&width=560" width="560" height="308" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>

Dirilis: Ertugrul actor Celal AL who played the role of Abdul Rehman Alp was also a part of a Turkish delegation that arrived in Pakistan.

The significant role of Turk Lala for the Khilafah Movement and its importance in Turkey was discussed in detail. Also, the importance of educating the younger generation of Pakistanis about Islamic historical heroes was also discussed in the meeting.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

Adnan Siddiqui shared multiple photos from their meeting with the Turkish delegation alongside Humayun Saeed and Ammara Hikmat.

Ertugrul star Engin Altan cancels $1m deal with ... 08:34 PM | 3 Jan, 2021

LAHORE – Turkish star Engin Altan Düzyatan, who played the lead role in popular Diriliş: Ertuğrul series, ...

More From This Category
Balochistan constitutes joint investigation ...
09:14 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
Dirilis: Ertugrul famed Gulsim Ali to share good ...
07:58 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
'Irrefutable evidence': Pakistan presents dossier ...
06:59 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
Dr Moeed Yusuf appointed Focal Person for ...
07:26 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
'Dance party' in Swat hills lands hotel owner and ...
06:01 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
Is Mahira Khan the mother of Zara Noor Abbas? ...
05:09 PM | 7 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dirilis: Ertugrul famed Gulsim Ali to share good news with Pakistani fans
07:58 PM | 7 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr