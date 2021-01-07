Turkish and Pakistani stars call on PM Imran to discuss new TV series on Khilafah Movement (VIDEO)
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday held a meeting with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi and personalities from Turkish and Pakistani film industries.
Primarily, the meeting discussed in detail the proposed television series on the famous Kardad Turk Lala from the subcontinent of the Khilafah Movement in collaboration with Turkey and Pakistan.
<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=308&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fdailypakistan.en%2Fvideos%2F224707389259775%2F&show_text=false&width=560" width="560" height="308" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>
Dirilis: Ertugrul actor Celal AL who played the role of Abdul Rehman Alp was also a part of a Turkish delegation that arrived in Pakistan.
The significant role of Turk Lala for the Khilafah Movement and its importance in Turkey was discussed in detail. Also, the importance of educating the younger generation of Pakistanis about Islamic historical heroes was also discussed in the meeting.
View this post on Instagram
Adnan Siddiqui shared multiple photos from their meeting with the Turkish delegation alongside Humayun Saeed and Ammara Hikmat.
Ertugrul star Engin Altan cancels $1m deal with ... 08:34 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
LAHORE – Turkish star Engin Altan Düzyatan, who played the lead role in popular Diriliş: Ertuğrul series, ...
- Balochistan constitutes joint investigation committee on Machh ...09:14 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- New software technology park inaugurated in Islamabad08:49 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- PITB, PIC join hands to develop Centralized Management Information ...08:25 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- Dirilis: Ertugrul famed Gulsim Ali to share good news with Pakistani ...07:58 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- Dr Moeed Yusuf appointed Focal Person for Economic Diplomacy07:26 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- Turkish and Pakistani stars call on PM Imran to discuss new TV series ...06:32 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- Is Mahira Khan the mother of Zara Noor Abbas? Well, Google said so!05:09 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- Happily unmarried! Mehwish Hayat reflects back on 33 years of her life04:43 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021