Turkish and Pakistani stars call on PM Imran to discuss new TV series on Khilafah Movement (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday held a meeting with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi and personalities from Turkish and Pakistani film industries.

Primarily, the meeting discussed in detail the proposed television series on the famous Kardad Turk Lala from the subcontinent of the Khilafah Movement in collaboration with Turkey and Pakistan.

Dirilis: Ertugrul actor Celal AL who played the role of Abdul Rehman Alp was also a part of a Turkish delegation that arrived in Pakistan.

The significant role of Turk Lala for the Khilafah Movement and its importance in Turkey was discussed in detail. Also, the importance of educating the younger generation of Pakistanis about Islamic historical heroes was also discussed in the meeting.

Adnan Siddiqui shared multiple photos from their meeting with the Turkish delegation alongside Humayun Saeed and Ammara Hikmat.