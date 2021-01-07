Dr Moeed Yusuf appointed Focal Person for Economic Diplomacy

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed his Special Assistant on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf as the Focal Person for Economic Diplomacy, an official notification said on Thursday.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting of the Apex Committee on Economic Outreach in Islamabad, which was was attended by Federal Ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Senator Shibli Faraz, Syed Fakhar Imam, Fawad Ahmed, Advisor to PM Abdul Razaq Dawood, Governor State Bank Dr. Reza Baqir, SAPMs Dr. Moeed Yusaf, Dr. Faisal Sultan and senior officers.

Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, AJ&K and Gilgit Baltistan participated thorough video link.

SAPM Dr. Moeed Yousaf briefed the meeting that an extensive mapping exercise about export potential of goods and services has been carried out in consultation with relevant government ministries, provinces and the private sector. He informed that Information Technology, Textiles, Agriculture, Meat, Leather, Pottery & ceramics, machinery & auto parts, metals and surgical instruments possess an additional export potential of US$31 billion.

Dr. Moeed Yousaf further updated that a multiplier effect of additional US$ 2 billion can be achieved from medical tourism, religious tourism, transport services, manpower, pharmaceuticals, marble & granite and salt products. He apprised that there is potential of additional exports worth US $ 16.7 billion to UAE, USA, China, Germany, UK, France, Indonesia, Spain, Algeria and Malaysia.

SAPM on National Security presented an overview for human resource allocation, key performance indicators for Foreign Missions of Pakistan, Human Resource training and strengthening of ministerial structures.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that the main objective of this apex committee is to chalk out a long term plan for import substitution and increasing exports so that Pakistan becomes self reliant.

The Prime Minister emphasized that international best practices need to be adopted for priority sectors and consultations with international experts is essential for achieving success.

The Prime Minister also stressed upon the need to enhance inter-ministerial coordination and public-private partnership for increasing exports.

It was decided that Ministry of Commerce will furnish an action plan with timelines in one week time and will update the Prime Minister on weekly basis regarding progress made on priority sectors.