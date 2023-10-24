Mansha Pasha's mermaid-core outfit steals the spotlight at the IPPA awards

Lollywood diva, Mansha Pasha has not only captured the hearts of audiences with her on-screen brilliance but has also emerged as a fashion icon, turning every red carpet into her personal runway.
Mansha's most recent show-stopping appearance was at the star-studded IPPA Awards, where she left everyone in awe with her choice of attire. Clad in a mermaid-coloured masterpiece by Lebanese designer Reem Kachmar, she embodied the essence of sophistication and elegance. It's safe to say that she outshone even the most glittering stars of the 2023 awards season.
The gown was a masterpiece of craftsmanship and artistry, with its mermaid silhouette hugging Mansha’s curves, showcasing her hourglass figure in the most flattering way. The colour palette, evoking the enchanting shades of the ocean, featured a gradient from deep ocean blue at the top to a mesmerizing aquamarine at the bottom. These ethereal hues resembled the ever-changing sea, adding an extra layer of enchantment to her ensemble.
Adorned with intricate beadwork and sequins that resembled the shimmering scales of a mermaid, the gown caught the light in a magical way as Mansha glided down the red carpet, making her look like a siren emerging from the depths of the ocean. The graceful train of the gown added a touch of drama and grandeur to her overall appearance.
Here's what fans had to say:
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-24/1698147278-3909.jpeg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-24/1698147281-6363.jpeg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-24/1698147285-9725.jpeg
On the work front, Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar are gearing up for their next project in ace director Anjum Shehzad’s "The Idiots" for Green TV.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.
Pakistani rupee moved down for fourth consecutive day. PKR was quoted at 280.15 for selling and 283.05 for buying.
Euro was being traded at 296.1 for buying and 299 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343.5 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at 77.85 whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved down to 74.65 against PKR.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.15
|283.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.85
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.42
|751.42
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.64
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.57
|1.66
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.11
|734.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.31
|314.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.73
|7.88
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.
Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.
The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.
Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.