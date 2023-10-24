  

Mansha Pasha's mermaid-core outfit steals the spotlight at the IPPA awards

Maheen Khawaja
04:20 PM | 24 Oct, 2023
Mansha Pasha's mermaid-core outfit steals the spotlight at the IPPA awards
Source: Mansha Pasha (Instagram)

Lollywood diva, Mansha Pasha has not only captured the hearts of audiences with her on-screen brilliance but has also emerged as a fashion icon, turning every red carpet into her personal runway.

Mansha's most recent show-stopping appearance was at the star-studded IPPA Awards, where she left everyone in awe with her choice of attire. Clad in a mermaid-coloured masterpiece by Lebanese designer Reem Kachmar, she embodied the essence of sophistication and elegance. It's safe to say that she outshone even the most glittering stars of the 2023 awards season.

The gown was a masterpiece of craftsmanship and artistry, with its mermaid silhouette hugging Mansha’s curves, showcasing her hourglass figure in the most flattering way. The colour palette, evoking the enchanting shades of the ocean, featured a gradient from deep ocean blue at the top to a mesmerizing aquamarine at the bottom. These ethereal hues resembled the ever-changing sea, adding an extra layer of enchantment to her ensemble.

Adorned with intricate beadwork and sequins that resembled the shimmering scales of a mermaid, the gown caught the light in a magical way as Mansha glided down the red carpet, making her look like a siren emerging from the depths of the ocean. The graceful train of the gown added a touch of drama and grandeur to her overall appearance.

Here's what fans had to say:

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-24/1698147278-3909.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-24/1698147281-6363.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-24/1698147285-9725.jpeg

On the work front, Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar are gearing up for their next project in ace director Anjum Shehzad’s "The Idiots" for Green TV. 

Mansha Pasha celebrates 36th birthday with family and friends

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

