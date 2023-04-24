Saba Qamar is a vision to behold this Eid

This Eid, celebrities and stars have left no stone unturned in stepping up their style game by donning an array of stunning festive outfits in pastels with subtle pops of colour, complemented by beaming smiles. Among these fashion-forward personalities is none other than the Lollywood queen, Saba Qamar, who never fails to make heads turn with her mere presence.

Saba has established herself as a fashion icon, captivating the attention of numerous brands that are vying for her endorsement. It seems like our social media timelines are adorned with portraits of the Baaghi star, showcasing her impeccable sense of style and fashion.

With her recent social media post, the gorgeous diva has everybody gasping owing to her breathtaking beauty not to forget her impeccable sartorial choice for the joyous occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

On her Instagram account, the lovely Pakistani actress shared several posts, treating her fans to glimpses of her latest outfit. In the photos, she was dressed in a beautiful off-white traditional gharara that featured intricate embroidery and delicate details. The actress looked stunning, with her hair styled in loose waves and her makeup kept natural and glowing.

"Eid Mubarak – may your homes and hearts be filled with the joyful spirit of Eid. Laugh, Live, Love. ♥️????????"

She also posted a special clip of an Eid episode with the caption "Chaand Raat Mubarak my beautiful family! ❤️ This Eid I’m bringing a little Eidi for all of you, we are back on YouTube with another exciting Eid Episode ????????????"

Fans were quick to shower her with compliments, praising her style and elegance.

On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Mandi, Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Serial Killer, and Gunnah.