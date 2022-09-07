Momin Saqib's hilarious mimicry of Sharukh Khan is winning the internet

Noor Fatima
09:07 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Momin Saqib's hilarious mimicry of Sharukh Khan is winning the internet
Share

The happiness of Pakistanis winning a cricket match against India knows no boundaries.

While the whole country is celebrating and enjoying Team Green's victory over arch-rival India in the Asia Cup 2022, Pakistani social media sensations and actors aren't shy of sharing memes either.

British-Pakistani social media sensation Momin Saqib channelled his inner Shahrukh Khan to depict Indian fans' feelings. 

Saqib copied the style of Shahrukh's character from the movie "Kal Ho Na Ho". This hilarious mimicry was enjoyed by both sides. Pakistanis and Indians decided to put their rivalry to bed and enjoyed the moment with the heartiest laughter. 

For the record, India started their journey by defeating Pakistan and Hong Kong as well but when they met the Green Shirts again in the Super Four stage, they lost. The same was their fate against Sri Lanka.

Asia Cup 2022: Momin Saqib shares banter with ... 08:49 PM | 29 Aug, 2022

Pakistani social media influencer turned actor Momin Saqib finally had his dream come true after he met the Indian ...

More From This Category
Jannat Mirza thanks UAE ruler for generous ...
08:18 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Saudi Arabia, UAE demands removal of insensitive ...
09:00 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Anoushey Ashraf wins hearts with latest video
07:06 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Sana Javed starrer Kala Doriya's teaser is out ...
08:37 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Mehar Bano pens a beautiful note of ...
07:30 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Aima Baig slays style goals during London trip
05:31 PM | 7 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jannat Mirza thanks UAE ruler for generous donations to Pakistan flood victims
08:18 PM | 7 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr