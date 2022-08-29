Asia Cup 2022: Momin Saqib shares banter with Virat Kohli after Pakistan, India clash
Share
Pakistani social media influencer turned actor Momin Saqib finally had his dream come true after he met the Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.
Saqib was seen having a banter with Kohli which went viral on multiple social media platforms. The two shared a laugh post the India vs. Pakistan match which resulted in India's victory.
The ‘Maaro mujhe maaro’ famed Pakistani memer turned out to be a huge fan of Kohli. Saqib shared videos where he can be seen meeting Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya after the match in the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai.
Saqib congratulated Hardik Pandya on the victory and said that he was looking forward to an India vs Pakistan final on September 11.
A great sportsman and a humble personality. The one and only @imVkohli ???????? Good to see him back in form!
What a game tonight! ????
Shall see you in the Final! ????#AsiaCup2022 #MominSaqib #ViratKohli #Kohli #INDvsPAK2022 #PakvInd #Dubai #UAE @DubaiStadium @ICCAcademy pic.twitter.com/gx8dDalHdv— Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib) August 28, 2022
Saqib became famous with his ‘Maaro mujhe maaro’ jibe at the Pakistani cricket team after they lost to India in the 2019 World Cup. Saqib is now an accomplished social media personality and has also become an actor n the Pakistani showbiz industry.
PAKvIND: India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in ... 11:15 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
DUBAI –India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the first encounter of the Asia Cup 2022 between the two ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Sajal Aly, Dananeer’s rendition of Atif Aslam’s ‘Jeena Jeena’ ...10:41 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistani celebrities appeal to public to help flood victims10:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
-
- IMF approves much needed bailout package for Pakistan09:13 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022