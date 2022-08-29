Asia Cup 2022: Momin Saqib shares banter with Virat Kohli after Pakistan, India clash

Pakistani social media influencer turned actor Momin Saqib finally had his dream come true after he met the Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Saqib was seen having a banter with Kohli which went viral on multiple social media platforms. The two shared a laugh post the India vs. Pakistan match which resulted in India's victory.

The ‘Maaro mujhe maaro’ famed Pakistani memer turned out to be a huge fan of Kohli. Saqib shared videos where he can be seen meeting Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya after the match in the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai.

Saqib congratulated Hardik Pandya on the victory and said that he was looking forward to an India vs Pakistan final on September 11.

Saqib became famous with his ‘Maaro mujhe maaro’ jibe at the Pakistani cricket team after they lost to India in the 2019 World Cup. Saqib is now an accomplished social media personality and has also become an actor n the Pakistani showbiz industry.