Asia Cup 2022: Momin Saqib shares banter with Virat Kohli after Pakistan, India clash

Noor Fatima
08:49 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Asia Cup 2022: Momin Saqib shares banter with Virat Kohli after Pakistan, India clash
Source: File Photo
Share

Pakistani social media influencer turned actor Momin Saqib finally had his dream come true after he met the Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Saqib was seen having a banter with Kohli which went viral on multiple social media platforms. The two shared a laugh post the India vs. Pakistan match which resulted in India's victory.

The ‘Maaro mujhe maaro’ famed Pakistani memer turned out to be a huge fan of Kohli. Saqib shared videos where he can be seen meeting Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya after the match in the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai.

Saqib congratulated Hardik Pandya on the victory and said that he was looking forward to an India vs Pakistan final on September 11.

Saqib became famous with his ‘Maaro mujhe maaro’ jibe at the Pakistani cricket team after they lost to India in the 2019 World Cup. Saqib is now an accomplished social media personality and has also become an actor n the Pakistani showbiz industry.

PAKvIND: India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in ... 11:15 PM | 28 Aug, 2022

DUBAI –India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the first encounter of the Asia Cup 2022 between the two ...

More From This Category
Sajal Aly, Dananeer’s rendition of Atif ...
10:41 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Injured Shaheen Afridi departs for London amidst ...
08:28 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Pakistani Olympian Manzoor Hussain Jr. passes ...
06:13 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Indian singer enthralls fans with his rendition ...
09:44 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Meera dances publicly in New York to raise money ...
10:20 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Amna Ilyas shares her two cents on item numbers
06:34 PM | 29 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal Aly, Dananeer’s rendition of Atif Aslam’s ‘Jeena Jeena’ goes viral
10:41 PM | 29 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr