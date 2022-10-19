Minal Khan’s intimate picture with husband Ahsan Mohsin invites trolls
Share
KARACHI – Celebrity couple, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, is again at the receiving end of moral policing and this time it’s their loved picture that fumes up the social media users.
Minal and Ahsan enjoy the limelight quite often, as the duo has a knack for sharing bittersweet moments of her life with fans.
In the recent snap, the couple can be seen cozying up to each other which left many social media users shocked. Their loved-up snap from mid-flight, in which Minal can be seen sitting in the lap of her husband, went viral.
View this post on Instagram
A few showered praises on the duo for their chemistry while the picture did not settle well with many social media users who trolled the couple to post intimate moments on social media.
Many of the demeaning comments pinpointed that it's inappropriate for the couple to share such moments publicly.
Despite facing people’s wrath, the two never refrain from dropping bold pictures from their private life which is either adored by the fans or labeled vulgar.
Minal Khan trolled for stealing American star ... 10:10 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistan’s gorgeous actress Minal Khan keeps her followers on social media updated about her ...
- PM Shehbaz says failure to secure global aid likely to worsen ...01:04 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
- Jemima’s rendition of 'Aao bacho sair karain tumko Pakistan ki' ...12:27 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
-
- Tit for tat: Pakistan likely to pull out of ODI World Cup as India ...11:24 AM | 19 Oct, 2022
- Journalist Ayaz Amir’s wife arrested in daughter-in-law's murder ...10:49 AM | 19 Oct, 2022
-
- Bangladesh bars Nora Fatehi from performing in Dhaka event to save ...08:25 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
- Netflix's Halloween series 'The Midnight Club' breaks jump scares ...12:20 AM | 19 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022