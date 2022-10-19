Minal Khan’s intimate picture with husband Ahsan Mohsin invites trolls

KARACHI – Celebrity couple, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, is again at the receiving end of moral policing and this time it’s their loved picture that fumes up the social media users.

Minal and Ahsan enjoy the limelight quite often, as the duo has a knack for sharing bittersweet moments of her life with fans.

In the recent snap, the couple can be seen cozying up to each other which left many social media users shocked. Their loved-up snap from mid-flight, in which Minal can be seen sitting in the lap of her husband, went viral.

A few showered praises on the duo for their chemistry while the picture did not settle well with many social media users who trolled the couple to post intimate moments on social media.

Many of the demeaning comments pinpointed that it's inappropriate for the couple to share such moments publicly.

Despite facing people’s wrath, the two never refrain from dropping bold pictures from their private life which is either adored by the fans or labeled vulgar.