Minal Khan trolled for stealing American star Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story

10:10 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
Minal Khan trolled for stealing American star Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story
Source: Minal Khan/Kylie (Instagram)
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan’s gorgeous actress Minal Khan keeps her followers on social media updated about her routine activities, travelling adventures and other events.

The Nand actor, this time around, shared a picture of her own breakfast on Instagram story. But it didn’t set well with the keyboard warriors who were quick to find that Minal has stolen the picture from American model and reality TV star Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story.

The social media users pointed out that the Sun Yara actor has just cropped the name of Jenner from the photo and shared it as her own.

After her story created a storm on social media, she reposted a fan’s post on Instagram story and wrote: "Hahaha so true Soul Satisfaction."

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin spend fun-filled ... 05:16 PM | 10 May, 2022

Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim even a bit as they continue ...

More From This Category
Internet cheers as wedding photo of Jamshed ...
07:14 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
Atif Aslam wins hearts with recent fan ...
07:42 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
Court issues notice to FIA in case against Aamir ...
05:51 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
Trolls spoil Hassan Ali and wife Samiya’s ...
08:31 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
Mahira Khan says she doesn't regret what she said ...
05:12 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
Three arrested over Indian rapper Sidhu ...
05:27 PM | 21 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Minal Khan trolled for stealing American star Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story
10:10 AM | 22 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr