Minal Khan trolled for stealing American star Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan’s gorgeous actress Minal Khan keeps her followers on social media updated about her routine activities, travelling adventures and other events.
The Nand actor, this time around, shared a picture of her own breakfast on Instagram story. But it didn’t set well with the keyboard warriors who were quick to find that Minal has stolen the picture from American model and reality TV star Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story.
The social media users pointed out that the Sun Yara actor has just cropped the name of Jenner from the photo and shared it as her own.
Just another day of minal khan’s life. 🫣— Joweria (@JoweriaMalik_) June 21, 2022
P.s click on the picture to see the magic. pic.twitter.com/wEuHg4MmQs
Please @KylieJenner Minal Khan ki stories chori karna band kro🤡 #JusticeforMinalKhan pic.twitter.com/aMon6QuJGI— Hamza Akhtar (@ThugsofPakistan) June 21, 2022
On today’s episode, presenting you Minal Khan and her fetish to look elite by copying @KylieJenner breakfast story. Can’t decipher whether to laugh or appalled at this much audacity and people get insecure by looking at them ?? LOLLL pic.twitter.com/5EOHdUZvaj— Aqsa Abbasy (@AqsaAbbasy) June 21, 2022
Why is kylie jenner copying minal khan??? https://t.co/AQV3pk1z5d— abubakar (@abubakar_karimm) June 21, 2022
Does Minal Khan really think none of us follow or know who Kylie Jenner is 😭😭💀💀😭😭 pic.twitter.com/e2pEpRrhXi— Chacha Chaudhary (@chachachaudry) June 21, 2022
After her story created a storm on social media, she reposted a fan’s post on Instagram story and wrote: "Hahaha so true Soul Satisfaction."
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin spend fun-filled ... 05:16 PM | 10 May, 2022
Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim even a bit as they continue ...
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat’s children move SHC against exhumation order10:55 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Wishes, prayers pour in as veteran Pakistani cricketer Zaheer Abbas ...10:34 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Minal Khan trolled for stealing American star Kylie Jenner’s ...10:10 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan secures crucial IMF deal amid worsening economic crisis09:26 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:41 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Internet cheers as wedding photo of Jamshed Dasti, wife goes viral07:14 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
- Atif Aslam wins hearts with recent fan interaction07:42 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
- Court issues notice to FIA in case against Aamir Liaquat's third wife ...05:51 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
- PPP will form next government, says Zardari10:01 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022