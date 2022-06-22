Minal Khan trolled for stealing American star Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story

KARACHI – Pakistan’s gorgeous actress Minal Khan keeps her followers on social media updated about her routine activities, travelling adventures and other events.

The Nand actor, this time around, shared a picture of her own breakfast on Instagram story. But it didn’t set well with the keyboard warriors who were quick to find that Minal has stolen the picture from American model and reality TV star Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story.

The social media users pointed out that the Sun Yara actor has just cropped the name of Jenner from the photo and shared it as her own.

Just another day of minal khan’s life. 🫣



P.s click on the picture to see the magic. pic.twitter.com/wEuHg4MmQs — Joweria (@JoweriaMalik_) June 21, 2022

On today’s episode, presenting you Minal Khan and her fetish to look elite by copying @KylieJenner breakfast story. Can’t decipher whether to laugh or appalled at this much audacity and people get insecure by looking at them ?? LOLLL pic.twitter.com/5EOHdUZvaj — Aqsa Abbasy (@AqsaAbbasy) June 21, 2022

Why is kylie jenner copying minal khan??? https://t.co/AQV3pk1z5d — abubakar (@abubakar_karimm) June 21, 2022

Does Minal Khan really think none of us follow or know who Kylie Jenner is 😭😭💀💀😭😭 pic.twitter.com/e2pEpRrhXi — Chacha Chaudhary (@chachachaudry) June 21, 2022

After her story created a storm on social media, she reposted a fan’s post on Instagram story and wrote: "Hahaha so true Soul Satisfaction."