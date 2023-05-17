Shehnaaz Gill sets temperature rising with new beach photo

Gorgeous Indian diva Shehnaaz Gill is back in the town to steal the attention with her charm, elegance, and killer looks.
The Kawela star is a gifted beauty as she uses her star power to wrap netizens around her fingers, and this time she slayed the entire internet.
Taking a break from her schedule, Shehnaaz is seen chilling in Thailand. Priceless pictures of the actress are doing the rounds on the internet.
The clicks dropped by her shows Gill having fun time on the beach. ‘It’s TAN o’clock…’, she captioned the post, as she looks ecstatic, slaying red beachwear.
Meanwhile, social media users were quick enough to flock to her posts on Instagram which garnered over 0.6 million reactions in a day.
Gill has a successful Punjabi acting career and is often seen gracing music videos of many lead artists. Lately, she dominated Bollywood with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 17, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.56
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
