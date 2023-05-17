Shehnaaz Gill sets temperature rising with new beach photo

Gorgeous Indian diva Shehnaaz Gill is back in the town to steal the attention with her charm, elegance, and killer looks.

The Kawela star is a gifted beauty as she uses her star power to wrap netizens around her fingers, and this time she slayed the entire internet.

Taking a break from her schedule, Shehnaaz is seen chilling in Thailand. Priceless pictures of the actress are doing the rounds on the internet.

The clicks dropped by her shows Gill having fun time on the beach. ‘It’s TAN o’clock…’, she captioned the post, as she looks ecstatic, slaying red beachwear.

Meanwhile, social media users were quick enough to flock to her posts on Instagram which garnered over 0.6 million reactions in a day.

Gill has a successful Punjabi acting career and is often seen gracing music videos of many lead artists. Lately, she dominated Bollywood with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan.