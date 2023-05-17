Imran Khan gets blanket relief from IHC in all cases till May 31

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday restricted the authorities from arresting ousted prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan in any case, including undisclosed ones, filed against him anywhere till May 31.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb heard a plea filed by the PTI leader, seeking details of cases registered against him and later extended blanket relief for the cricketer-turned politician, who is facing over 100 cases for sedition, terrorism, blasphemy, and others under serious charges.

In the latest development, the incumbent government sought time to provide details of the cases against PTI chief. During today’s hearing, the additional attorney general, the advocate general and the state counsel appeared on behalf of the federation.

Last week, Khan (70), was granted a blanket relief from Islamabad High Court that restricted the law enforcers from arresting the PTI chairman. He also secured protective bail in three terrorism cases registered against him in the provincial capital.

Imran Khan, while facing one of the toughest times in his political career, also secured bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case, the same case in which he was arrested and later released on orders of the Supreme Court.