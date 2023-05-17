First French Alumni Day being celebrated in Pakistan

The first-ever France Alumni Day, the world day of international graduates from the French Higher Education, will be held in May 2023 in France and all over the world.
In France, Alumni from all countries will be celebrated during a special gathering hosted by the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Mrs Catherine Colonna at the Ministry on the 23rd of May.
In Pakistan, the French Embassy, Campus France Pakistan and France Alumni Pakistan will host all Pakistanis who got a part of their education and professional training in France on the occasion of three networking events for meeting each other and discussing with Embassy representatives, companies & key people in the following cities:
· Karachi on Friday 19th May
· Islamabad on Saturday 20th May
· Lahore on Sunday 28th May
The events in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore will open with a welcome speech given by respectively Mr. Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Mr. Alexis Chahtahtinsky, Consul General of France in Karachi and Mr. Habib Anwar, Honorary Consul of France in Lahore.
The Higher Education and Scientific Attaché of the French Embassy in Pakistan and the Campus France Pakistan officer will present the French Alumni Network in Pakistan. Outstanding Pak-France Alumni will then be invited to share their life and success stories. There will also be time for alumni to network with representatives from the French community, corporate and academic sectors.
Launched on the initiative of the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Mrs Catherine Colonna, France Alumni Day is organized worldwide by Campus France, which coordinates and develops the network France Alumni since its creation in 2014.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 17, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.56
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.