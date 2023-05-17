Maulvi Abdul Kabir becomes interim Afghanistan PM as Akhund steps down

KABUL – In a major change in top hierarchy of war-torn Afghanistan, the deputy prime minister for political affairs Maulvi Abdul Kabir has been temporarily named as acting prime minister as Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund stepped down due to prolonged illness.
Reports in international media suggest that Mullah Hassan Akhund has formally resigned as the premier and named Maulvi Abdul Kabir for the coveted role. It was learnt that official confirmation of Maulvi Abdul Kabir’s appointment has been issued by authorities.
A statement from the Afghan leadership has been sent to all ministries and related institutions.
Following the takeover, Maulvi Abdul Kabir was named as the deputy of the Taliban prime minister.
The new PM of the landlocked nation hailed from the eastern Paktika region and belongs to the Zadran tribe.
In the Taliban's previous regime, Kabir served as Nangarhar governor and is known for his significant role in Doha Agreement.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 17, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.56
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.