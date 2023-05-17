Maulvi Abdul Kabir becomes interim Afghanistan PM as Akhund steps down

KABUL – In a major change in top hierarchy of war-torn Afghanistan, the deputy prime minister for political affairs Maulvi Abdul Kabir has been temporarily named as acting prime minister as Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund stepped down due to prolonged illness.

Reports in international media suggest that Mullah Hassan Akhund has formally resigned as the premier and named Maulvi Abdul Kabir for the coveted role. It was learnt that official confirmation of Maulvi Abdul Kabir’s appointment has been issued by authorities.

A statement from the Afghan leadership has been sent to all ministries and related institutions.

Following the takeover, Maulvi Abdul Kabir was named as the deputy of the Taliban prime minister.

The new PM of the landlocked nation hailed from the eastern Paktika region and belongs to the Zadran tribe.

In the Taliban's previous regime, Kabir served as Nangarhar governor and is known for his significant role in Doha Agreement.