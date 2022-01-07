Taliban make first direct aid appeal as Afghan humanitarian crisis deepens

KABUL – Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the deputy prime minister of Taliban-led interim Afghanistan administration, appealed to international community to extend emergency humanitarian aid without “political bias”.

In first direct appeal to the world, Baradar said that recent snow and flooding had further deteriorated the plight of the Afghan people.

Afghanistan has been facing financial crunches since the Taliban seized control of the country in mid-August by removing former president Ashraf Ghani’s government. The US move to freeze billions of dollars of the country's assets has also worsened the situation.

In a video appeal, the Afghanistan’s deputy prime minister said the world had an obligation to help people facing starvation amid harsh winter season.

He highlighted that people in various places right now did not even have food, accommodation, warm clothes or money.

Baradar said the weather had worsened the already "sensitive situation" of the Afghan people, adding that the Taliban were ready to help international donors in aid distribution process.

"We call for the international community, NGOs and all the countries not to forget our poor people," he was quoted as saying by a publication.