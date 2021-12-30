Pakistan sends wheat to Afghanistan amid humanitarian crisis
ISLAMABAD – The first Pakistani consignment of 1800 metric tonnes of wheat as humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan crossed Torkham border on Thursday.
In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said the consignment is part of the humanitarian package of 5 billion rupees for in-kind assistance for Afghanistan announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The package includes 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat, winter shelters and emergency medical supplies.
Today, Pakistan started supply of 50,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan as humanitarian assistance. Press release is 👇 pic.twitter.com/mLNgHR8wW5— Pakistan Embassy Afghanistan (@PakinAfg) December 30, 2021
"Pakistan believes that the current humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan requires immediate attention of the international community," the FO spokesman said.
He added it is critical that the world community upscale its efforts to reach out to the Afghan people on an urgent basis to help address the humanitarian crisis and stabilise the economic situation.
