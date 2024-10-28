Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Supreme Court Holds First Full Court Meeting Today Under New Chief Justice Yahya Afridi

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s new Chief Justice Yahya Afridi is slated to hold full court meeting today, with Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Amendment Ordinance 2024 expected to be discussed on first working day of the week.

So far, agenda for meeting remains uncertain, while sources indicate that the recently issued Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 may be a key topic for discussion. This ordinance requires that all cases before the apex court be heard by bench formed by committee that includes the Chief Justice, the next senior judge, and an additional judge nominated by the Chief Justice.

The former CJP restructured judges’ committee, replacing Justice Munib Akhtar with Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan.

According to Article 89(1) of the Constitution, the ordinance is valid for next three months and can be extended once for an additional 120 days if approved by either the Senate or the National Assembly. If not extended, it will lapse after the initial period.

The country’s new top judge made tweaks, ordering that Supreme Court proceedings be streamed from all courtrooms. He also scheduled meetings with administrative judges of anti-terrorism courts to review their performance and called for a Supreme Judicial Council meeting.

Profile: Justice Yahya Afridi

 

