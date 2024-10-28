Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Aaqib Javed to succeed Gary Kirsten as Pakistan's white-ball head coach

Aaqib Javed To Succeed Gary Kirsten As Pakistans White Ball Head Coach

LAHORE – Gary Kirsten has stepped down from his position as white-ball head coach of Pakistan’s cricket team, and Aqib Javed will succeed him.

The resignation poses a significant challenge for Men in Green as they prepare for crucial Australia tour. Gary Kirsten was appointed in April, alongside Jason Gillespie, who took on the role of red-ball coach, both under two-year contracts.

His tenure was marred by conflicts with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), attributed to his unilateral decision-making and failure to adhere to the terms of his contract.

Reports in media hinted at rift between between Kirsten and Jason Gillespie, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the board removed their selection powers, which will now solely belong to a new selection committee.

Jason mentioned being sidelined, while Kirsten reportedly shared similar sentiments but did not publicly comment.

Daily Pakistan learnt that delay in announcing the squad and new limited-overs captain, Mohammad Rizwan, was attributed to intense discussions within the board, where Kirsten sought to have his input considered.

Kirsten’s resignation is notable as he leaves without coaching Pakistan in an ODI, despite having a successful coaching background, including leading India to an ODI World Cup title. He started his tenure with disappointing T20 World Cup, resulting in early elimination for Pakistan.

 

