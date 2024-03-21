Tariq Bugti elected new president of Pakistan Hockey Federation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's nominee Tariq Bugti was elected the new president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Thursday.
A special meeting of the PHF Congress was held at the Islamabad Sports Complex and it was attended by the representatives of the Pakistan Sports Board and the Pakistan Olympics Association. During the election, 62 of the 93 members of the PHF Congress voted for Bugti and elected him the new PHF president with a two-thirds majority.
Talking to the media, Bugti said his doors are open for everyone. He said he would use all resources for promotion of hockey in the country and that a big hockey tournament would be ogranised in Quetta after Eid-ul-Fitr.
Just a couple of days ago, Syeda Shehla Raza, a member of the National Assembly from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), was elected the first woman president of the PHF. In this regard, a meeting of the PHF Congress was held at a hotel in Karachi.
The PHF announced later that Raza was elected the first woman president of the hockey federation with a consensus, while Raja Shuja was elected the treasurer.
However, Bugti told the media on Thursday that those who created a parallel hockey federation would be held accountable. He however said that these people would be given a chance to explain their position.
1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.6, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.85, and 1 AED to PKR 75.6.
USD to PKR
Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 21, 2024, Thursday.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.60 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.6
|281.6
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.9
|356.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.19
|749.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
