Tariq Bugti elected new president of Pakistan Hockey Federation

09:25 PM | 21 Mar, 2024
Tariq Bugti elected new PHF president
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's nominee Tariq Bugti was elected the new president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Thursday.

A special meeting of the PHF Congress was held at the Islamabad Sports Complex and it was attended by the representatives of the Pakistan Sports Board and the Pakistan Olympics Association. During the election, 62 of the 93 members of the PHF Congress voted for Bugti and elected him the new PHF president with a two-thirds majority.

Talking to the media, Bugti said his doors are open for everyone. He said he would use all resources for promotion of hockey in the country and that a big hockey tournament would be ogranised in Quetta after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Just a couple of days ago, Syeda Shehla Raza, a member of the National Assembly from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), was elected the first woman president of the PHF. In this regard, a meeting of the PHF Congress was held at a hotel in Karachi.

The PHF announced later that Raza was elected the first woman president of the hockey federation with a consensus, while Raja Shuja was elected the treasurer.

However, Bugti told the media on Thursday that those who created a parallel hockey federation would be held accountable. He however said that these people would be given a chance to explain their position.

