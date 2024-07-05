Search

Pakistan beat West Indies by 30 runs in World Championship of Legends 2024

Web Desk
10:02 AM | 5 Jul, 2024
Pakistan beat West Indies by 30 runs in World Championship of Legends 2024

In the Legends World Championship tournament, Pakistan triumphed over West Indies Champions with a 30-run victory in Birmingham.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan set a total of 194 for 8 in their 20 overs. Shoaib Malik led the scoring with 54 runs, followed by Sharjeel Khan with 35, Aamer Yamin with 29, and Shahid Afridi with 16.

Chasing a target of 195, the West Indies Champions managed to score 165 for 9. Dwayne Smith top-scored with 65 runs, and Jonathan Carter contributed 34.

Sohail Tanvir took 4 wickets for Pakistan, while Shahid Afridi and Wahab Riaz picked up 3 and 2 wickets respectively.

This marks Pakistan’s second consecutive win in the tournament, following their victory over Australia.

