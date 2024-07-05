How much will Justin Bieber be paid to perform at Ambani’s wedding?

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber is set to perform at the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant. Details of Bieber’s remuneration for the event have emerged.

According to Indian media, Bieber is being paid more than American singer Rihanna for his performance at the wedding.

The reports state that Justin Bieber will receive a staggering 830 million (Indian rupees) for performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony, which translates to over Rs2.76 billion Pakistani rupees.

The sangeet ceremony is scheduled for today, July 5, at the Ambani family residence, Antilia, where Bieber will deliver his much-anticipated performance.

It was reported yesterday that Justin Bieber has already arrived in Mumbai, India, to participate in the wedding festivities.

In March of this year, Mukesh Ambani hosted a three-day pre-wedding celebration for his son Anant and his fiancée Radhika in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

These pre-wedding events were attended by influential personalities and famous Bollywood stars from various sectors including social, political, business, entertainment, and sports.

American singer Rihanna, who performed at these pre-wedding celebrations, was paid ₹740 million for her performance.

Additionally, the second phase of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations took place on a cruise from May 29 to June 1, covering Italy and the South of France. Prior to the wedding, the Ambani family also facilitated the marriage of 50 underprivileged couples.