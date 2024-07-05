Search

Lifestyle

How much will Justin Bieber be paid to perform at Ambani’s wedding?

Web Desk
10:32 AM | 5 Jul, 2024
How much will Justin Bieber be paid to perform at Ambani’s wedding?

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber is set to perform at the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant. Details of Bieber’s remuneration for the event have emerged.

According to Indian media, Bieber is being paid more than American singer Rihanna for his performance at the wedding.

The reports state that Justin Bieber will receive a staggering 830 million (Indian rupees) for performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony, which translates to over Rs2.76 billion Pakistani rupees.

The sangeet ceremony is scheduled for today, July 5, at the Ambani family residence, Antilia, where Bieber will deliver his much-anticipated performance.

It was reported yesterday that Justin Bieber has already arrived in Mumbai, India, to participate in the wedding festivities.

In March of this year, Mukesh Ambani hosted a three-day pre-wedding celebration for his son Anant and his fiancée Radhika in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

These pre-wedding events were attended by influential personalities and famous Bollywood stars from various sectors including social, political, business, entertainment, and sports.

American singer Rihanna, who performed at these pre-wedding celebrations, was paid ₹740 million for her performance.

Additionally, the second phase of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations took place on a cruise from May 29 to June 1, covering Italy and the South of France. Prior to the wedding, the Ambani family also facilitated the marriage of 50 underprivileged couples.

Trump's daughter spotted in sari at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

10:32 AM | 5 Jul, 2024

How much will Justin Bieber be paid to perform at Ambani’s wedding?

11:19 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Hina Khan lets her beautiful hair go as she prepares for fight ...

10:58 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Fawad Khan returning to Bollywood after 8-year break, Indian media ...

10:07 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Egyptian actress Salwa Mohamed Ali wishes her funeral should be taken ...

04:52 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Pakistan’s Ahmad Ali, Durefishan Saleem picked for Sultan ...

02:29 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Jannat Mirza channels iconic 'Rose' look from 'Titanic'

Lifestyle

11:03 AM | 3 Jul, 2024

Neha Malik's new bold pictures at beach set internet on fire

12:32 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Did Khalid al Ameri get engaged to Tamil actress after his divorce?

10:26 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar refuses to work with Saba Qamar, calls her ...

11:00 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's 'sunset pool date' picture goes ...

03:13 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

‘Which other things u lick like ice cream’: Mariyam Nafees ...

07:27 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan faces Rs. 18 crore defamation lawsuit for song ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:09 AM | 5 Jul, 2024

Fuel strike: Petroleum dealers divided as govt tactics come into play

Gold & Silver

03:32 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 5 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 5, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.55 for buying and 280.6 for selling.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.25 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.75 for buying, and 353.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.1.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.55 280.6
Euro EUR 294.25 297.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.75 353.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.9
Australian Dollar AUD 182.1 183.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.9 204.9
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.61 916.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: