Decision on social media ban for Muharram security in Punjab expected today

Web Desk
10:52 AM | 5 Jul, 2024
ISLAMABAD – The federal government is set to review the Punjab administration’s proposal to block access to social media for about a week during Muharram ul Haram, due to security concerns.

“Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will present the matter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today,” said the media reports, noting Punjab’s aim to prevent any disturbances during the religious observance.

Muharram sees nationwide processions and large gatherings addressed by religious leaders, necessitating extensive security measures, including the deployment of thousands of law enforcement officers.

The Punjab government’s request attributes the move to the need to curb the spread of hate speech and misinformation.

A letter from the Punjab Home Department indicates that a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Cabinet on Law and Order reviewed the security and administrative measures for Muharram.

In this session, the decision was made to propose a suspension of social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram from the 6th to the 11th of Muharram. This measure aims to prevent the circulation of inflammatory content and misinformation, thereby reducing the risk of sectarian conflict.

The Home Department has forwarded this request to the Ministry of Interior, seeking prompt action to maintain peace and security during this sensitive period.

